ITC’s hotel biz demerger: weighing pros and cons

Nevertheless, there are bright spots. The formation of a dedicated hotels unit would open up opportunities for partnerships with investors in the hospitality industry and at the same time derive cross synergies with ITC. The transaction augurs well for ITC as well. “We believe the demerger will free-up the earmarked annual capex of about ₹200 crore to ₹300 crore. On the de-merger of the hotels business, there could be surplus cash saving and could result in higher dividend payout for shareholders over the medium term, in our view," said Nomura’s analysts in a report on 25 July.

