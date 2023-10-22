Best days behind for ITC stock?
Growth and profitability are moderating now. For the three months ended September, estimated year-on-year cigarette volume growth fell for the fifth straight quarter to 4.5%.
The era of ITC Ltd stock’s spectacular run may be nearing an end. So far in 2023, the shares gained 32%, after having risen as much as 52% in 2022. Yes, the stability in taxes and clampdown on illicit trade by enforcement agencies is aiding volumes in ITC’s mainstay cigarettes business. But growth and profitability are moderating now. For the three months ended September (Q2FY24), estimated year-on-year cigarette volume growth fell for the fifth straight quarter to 4-5%.
