ITC’s cigarettes don’t fire in April-June but FMCG hogs the limelight

MUMBAI: In these trying pandemic times, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business has brought comfort for ITC Ltd. Disruption of operations for about 45 days during the June quarter had kept expectations really low for its cigarette business. At the same time, many anticipated the FMCG business to perform relatively better thanks to the increase in at-home food consumption as Indians spent more time indoors. Broadly, these expectations were met.

Even so, given that the share of the FMCG business is small in ITC’s overall profitability, the segment’s better performance did not move the needle in a big way. ITC’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined as much as 42% year-on-year, as the cigarettes took a sharp beating.

Cigarette volumes are estimated to have dropped by about 40%, which is slightly worse than many analysts’ expectations. Cigarette earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margins dropped by 970 basis points over last year’s quarter to 61.1%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. In a report on 24 July, analysts from Jefferies India Pvt Ltd said cigarette margins contracted to a multi-quarter low.

In the FMCG business, ITC said excluding education and stationery products business, growth was up 18.8%. Additionally, staples, convenience foods and health & hygiene products, representing about 75% of the portfolio, increased by 34%. On the other hand, discretionary categories and those with higher ‘out-of-home’ consumption salience declined by 25%.

Meanwhile, ITC’s hotels business posted an Ebit loss for the quarter, as operations came to a standstill owing to covid-19 restrictions. The paper business Ebit halved owing to lower offtake from end-user industries.

Going ahead, the hotels business should continue to drag down overall profits, as the pandemic would contain demand. While the cigarette business definitely needs to fire more, it would help if the momentum in FMCG sustains.

Analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a note on 24 July, “The cigarettes business has pulled earnings estimates down a tad (2-3%), but the FMCG business has the potential to drive medium-term stock re-rating, if business trajectory continues to show as much promise in times to come."

As mentioned earlier, FMCG business contribution is small in ITC’s profits. During the June quarter, FMCG contributed about 5% of ITC’s total segment Ebit. Nevertheless, the segment is crucial from the valuation point of view given that consumer businesses generally fetch higher valuations, says an analyst requesting anonymity. In the sum-of-the-parts break-up of ITC’s value, FMCG’s share stands at 19.5% in Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd’s estimates whereas cigarettes account for 62.5%.

As such, if the FMCG business continues to perform better, there could be room for ITC’s lower valuations of about 15 times estimated FY22 earnings to expand.

