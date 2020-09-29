ITC’s FMCG biz outlook promising, but investors not biting into it yet

MUMBAI: The Street’s undivided attention on ITC Ltd’s cigarette business has dimmed the lights for the stock. From the pre-covid high of ₹243 apiece in January on the National Stock Exchange, ITC’s shares have declined by as much as 30%. Currently, the stock trades at about ₹170 per share.

“ITC has undergone time correction/de-rating over the past eight years notwithstanding EPS/FCF compound annual growth rate of 10%/15% (FY2012-20). We believe concerns around taxation in view of stretched government finances and rising focus on ESG-compliant investment are more-than-adequately priced in," said Kotak Institutional Equities’ analysts in a report on 24 September. EPS is earnings per share and FCF is free cash flow.

But the bad news keeps flowing in. Recently, Maharashtra banned sale of loose cigarettes. That’s a potential risk to volumes depending on how strictly the new rules are implemented. During the June quarter, cigarette volumes had understandably taken a sharp beating thanks to covid-19 disruptions.

The much smaller fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business had, however, fared well due to a rise in stay-at-home consumption.

Analysts and some investors are beginning to take note of the otherwise ignored part of ITC’s business.

“ITC’s FMCG segment is possibly one of the most under-appreciated businesses in the Indian consumer space in recent times, in our view," wrote analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 25 September.

This is when the outlook for the FMCG sector seems more promising in these uncertain pandemic times, as most of the products are considered essential, demand for which is stable, unlike discretionary items. Moreover, the FMCG sector tends to fetch higher valuations.

For ITC in particular, the scope for growth for the FMCG business appears huge. JM Financial points out, “ITC in FY30 could clock an FMCG Ebitda that is higher than the combined FY20 Ebitda of Nestle India, Britannia, Tata Consumer. If that be the case, using current market capitalisation of these companies as benchmark for ITC FMCG’s FY30-based valuation (discounted to present value), FMCG alone would justify half of ITC’s present market value." In other words, this implies that cigarettes business (85% of profits) is currently valued at just 4-5 times price-to-earnings ratio, according to the brokerage.

Currently, lower profit margins of the FMCG segment means that on an overall basis, it doesn’t move the needle for ITC and this is a dissuading factor for investors. For perspective, in FY20, cigarette business Ebit margin stood at a handsome 67%, on a consolidated basis. Ebit is earnings before interest and tax. On the other hand, FMCG Ebit margin was a measly 3.3%. As such, expansion in FMCG margins would be helpful in improving sentiment of the business and in turn, for the stock. It’s this large gap that makes most investors continue to ignore the company’s FMCG business while valuing the firm.

