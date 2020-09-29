ITC’s FMCG biz outlook promising, but investors not biting into it yet

For ITC in particular, the scope for growth for the FMCG business appears huge. JM Financial points out, “ITC in FY30 could clock an FMCG Ebitda that is higher than the combined FY20 Ebitda of Nestle India, Britannia, Tata Consumer. If that be the case, using current market capitalisation of these companies as benchmark for ITC FMCG’s FY30-based valuation (discounted to present value), FMCG alone would justify half of ITC’s present market value." In other words, this implies that cigarettes business (85% of profits) is currently valued at just 4-5 times price-to-earnings ratio, according to the brokerage.