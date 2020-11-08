ITC’s pickup in FMCG business not enough, as cigarette revenues dip

ITC’s revenue growth of about 25% in the essential category of atta and personal wash among others is quite good even as discretionary sales declined 2%. This shows ITC’s FMCG business is able to push itself in the competitive market. Its FMCG Ebitda margin stood at about 8.7% in the first half of FY21. This also brings the firm closer to its target of achieving 10% Ebitda margin by FY23. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.