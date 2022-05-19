ITC stock lights up on margin surprise across segments in Q4

For the March quarter (Q4FY22), ITC’s mainstay cigarette business saw 10% and 12% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in revenues and earnings before interest and tax (Ebit), respectively. The segment accounted for as much as 82% of ITC’s segmental Ebit. What is more, volumes surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Analysts estimate Q4 cigarette volume growth at around 9%. However, on a three-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) basis, volume growth has been muted at 1.3%, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.