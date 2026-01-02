ITC stock to stay under fire for now, after cigarette tax shock

What of the stock?

ITC’s shares are down over 13% in the past two trading sessions, with the stock hitting a new 52-week low of ₹345.25 on Friday. This follows the stock’s 17% drop in 2025, which, to that extent, had made valuations cheaper. “The 2013-2021 period was a phase of high tax increases, which impacted the price competitiveness as compared to illicit brands,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services, adding, “ITC managed the phase well and protected its market share and delivered positive Ebit growth during that period. However, the stock remained under pressure.”