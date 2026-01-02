For ITC Ltd, the new year began on a gloomy note. Cigarette taxes are set to increase, which would hurt the company’s volumes, potentially hitting revenue growth and profitability.
ITC stock to stay under fire for now, after cigarette tax shock
SummaryThe cigarette segment is crucial to ITC, contributing nearly 42% and a much higher 83% to the company’s standalone total gross segment revenue and Ebit, respectively, for the September quarter.
