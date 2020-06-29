ITC stock lights up after March quarter results

However, for investors, initial trends appear encouraging. Analysts from Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 29 June, “Cigarette sales were near zero in the month of April, and resumed in the mid of May. The initial trends in May and June are reassuring, as the level of decline does not indicate any large scale quitting of smoking." The broking firm added, “However, it is too early to call out the trend, as May and June had an element of pipeline re-stocking in trade."