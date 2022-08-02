ITC stock needs growth to sustain

In Q1, ITC’s cigarette Ebit saw 30% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth and about 3% growth on a three-year CAGR basis. Ebit margin has expanded 50 basis points to 63.4%. One basis point is 0.01%. “One disappointment, however, was on the cigarettes margin front where the reported expansion did not appear commensurate with the kind of mix-enrichment seen in the business during the quarter," said JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 1 August. They added, “We are quite certain that premiumization, if sustained, would yield the desired results sooner or later." Also, this would boost the overall profits as the cigarettes segment accounted for a big chunk of ITC’s earnings— 78% of total Ebit in Q1.

