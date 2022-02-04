ITC’s cigarette biz lights up in Q3 with strong volumes

Even so, going ahead, it will be in the interest of the company to reduce its dependence on the cigarette business. As pointed out by Motilal Oswal analysts, “The Cigarettes business is likely to contribute ~80% to ITC's overall EBIT even in FY23E, there is no material reduction in its dependence on this segment, which is beset by concerns of: a) weak EBIT growth for several years now, b) the overhang of a possible GST increase going forward, and c) ESG-related issues over tobacco, leading to a reduction in global valuation multiples."