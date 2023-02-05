ITC’s cigarette biz lit up in Dec qtr

ITC Ltd shares hogged the limelight last week, touching their all-time highs. Not without reason. Budget 2023’s proposal to raise the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on specified cigarettes means the overall tax incidence on cigarettes is nominal. NCCD on cigarettes is proposed to be revised up by about 16%. NCCD comprises about 10-11% of overall cigarette taxes. Analysts estimate the overall hike on cigarettes to be around 2%. This increase is smaller than expected.

