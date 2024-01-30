ITC’s cigarette biz loses spark

ITC Ltd at the analyst meet held in December had hinted that consolidation of its mainstay cigarette business volume is on the anvil. So, investors toned down their expectations for the December quarter (Q3FY24). But a drop in volumes was not anticipated. For perspective, estimates suggested cigarette volumes would grow by 2-3% year-on-year in Q3. In contrast, volume dropped by 2%, according to analysts' calculations. Sure, a high base (volume in Q3FY23 was up 15%) played spoilsport to some extent.

ITC’s shares fell by over 2% on Tuesday. Notably, when seen on a normalized basis – four-year CAGR – volume is up by over 4%, roughly in line with the trend seen in the past few quarters. CAGR is compound annual growth rate. Here, the premium segment continued to put on a better show. But the higher cost of inputs such as leaf tobacco meant a mere 2% rise in cigarette Ebit (earnings before interest and taxes).

Indeed, going ahead, it is essential that ITC sees volume growth and takes price hikes. In Q4, Emkay Global Financial Services expects about 2% volume growth aided by better execution, market share gains, and sustained innovation. ITC highlighted that it is seeing continued volume recovery from illicit trade, helped by deterrent action by enforcement agencies, and stability in taxes.

In its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, growth is moderating. In Q3, revenue increased 7.6% year-on-year to Rs5,209 crore. In Q1 and Q2, the growth rates were 16.1% and 8.3%, respectively. Still, ITC put up a better show in FMCG versus peers. ITC noted high competitive intensity from regional players in categories such as biscuits, snacks and noodles. The segment’s Ebit margin rose 110 basis points year-on-year to 8.3% helped by commodity price deflation, premiumization and cost management. But there is a sequential uptick in the cost of certain commodities such as wheat, flour and sugar, which means the margin trajectory needs to be watched.

While ITC’s hotel business is seeing a healthy momentum, this is not the case with the paperboards and agri business. ITC’s paperboards, paper and packaging business continues to be bogged down by low-priced Chinese supplies in the global market, subdued domestic demand, and elevated input costs. The segment’s revenue in Q3 dropped by nearly 10% and Ebit more than halved year-on-year. In the agri business, trade restrictions on commodities such as wheat and rice impacted earnings.

Everything put together, ITC’s Q3 Ebitda fell by 3% year-on-year to ₹6,024 crore, clocking the first fall in several quarters. Small wonder analysts have slashed earnings estimates. For instance, Emkay analysts have cut revenue expectations for ITC over FY24-26 by 3-4% resulting in a 3-5% earnings cut.

Sure, it helps that ITC’s valuations are reasonable with the stock is trading at 24 times its FY25 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg data. To be sure, much depends on how the cigarette business fares ahead, given that it accounts for a large share of ITC’s profits. For valuations to sustain, ITC needs to consistently deliver 2-3%/6% volume/Ebit CAGR in the cigarette business, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. Any acceleration or deceleration in Ebit CAGR (FY2024-26E) should influence valuation re-rating/de-rating, said Kotak’s analysts in a report on 30 January.

Meanwhile, general elections are scheduled in April/May so the upcoming budget would be an interim one and likely to be a non-event for ITC. As Jefferies India’s analysts point out, “History suggests that election year has never seen a change in taxation in an interim budget - at least not since 2004." The broking firm expects the ITC stock to remain range-bound given near-term cigarette volume moderation, tax uncertainty until the final budget and overhang from potential stake sale by British American Tobacco.