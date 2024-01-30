ITC’s cigarette biz loses spark

In its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, growth is moderating. In Q3, revenue increased 7.6% year-on-year to Rs5,209 crore. In Q1 and Q2, the growth rates were 16.1% and 8.3%, respectively. Still, ITC put up a better show in FMCG versus peers. ITC noted high competitive intensity from regional players in categories such as biscuits, snacks and noodles. The segment’s Ebit margin rose 110 basis points year-on-year to 8.3% helped by commodity price deflation, premiumization and cost management. But there is a sequential uptick in the cost of certain commodities such as wheat, flour and sugar, which means the margin trajectory needs to be watched.