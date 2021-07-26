ITC’s cigarettes biz fires in Q1FY22, but stock doesn’t light up much

The upshot: the company’s standalone Ebitda rose as much as 50% year-on-year to Rs3,990 crore. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation; a key measure of profitability for companies. Of course, the lower base of last year helps, considering the covid-19 lockdown has weighed heavily on business operations. “On a 2-yr CAGR, Ebitda still declined 6%, which is understandable in the context of restrictions during the quarter," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 25 July. CAGR is short for compound annual growth rate. Even so, ITC June quarter Ebitda is 12% ahead of Jefferies’ estimates.

