ITC’s recovery decent amid volatile macros; Motilal Oswal upgrades rating2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 12:10 PM IST
ITC Ltd’s shares have put up a good show in 2022, rising by about 20.6% so far in this calendar year versus the 2.2% drop in the sectoral Nifty FMCG index. Note that the stock had underperformed prior to this, which had rendered valuations lower. Amidst the broader market turmoil, investors are now valuing companies that generate good cash flows and were beaten down. ITC is a case in point.