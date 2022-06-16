ITC’s recovery decent amid volatile macros; Motilal Oswal upgrades rating

Further, the outlook for ITC’s other segments is also looking upbeat. Products in the out-of-home categories in ITC’s FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) segment are seeing a revival in demand. Also, the opening up of schools, offices and colleges boost demand for stationery items. Even so, this segment faces headwinds from elevated input costs. As such, the movement in the segment’s margin would remain key monitorable. In the hotel segment, increased occupancies should boost revenues.