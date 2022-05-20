ITC’s recovery on track; sustaining it is crucial

There is optimism on growth ahead. “Cigarette volumes just about sustaining the pre-pandemic quarterly run-rate (Q4FY22 performance was much better) would itself mean around 3% volume growth for FY23E – we forecast +6-7% and estimate Ebit growth to be comfortably in double-digit," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 18 May. Further, in Q4, Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin in ITC’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment grew by 75 basis points (bps) y-o-y despite cost headwinds. One basis point is 0.01%. This comes at a time when other FMCG companies have been facing margin pressure.

