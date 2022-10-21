ITC’s strong cigarette volumes in Q2 light up the stock

In the September quarter (Q2FY23), ITC Ltd continued to ride on the strong momentum seen in Q1. All segments saw year-on-year revenue growth in Q2. But what is worth noting is that the three-year volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in its mainstay cigarette business is estimated to be at 5%. This compares to a largely flat three-year volume CAGR in Q1.
In the September quarter (Q2FY23), ITC Ltd continued to ride on the strong momentum seen in Q1. All segments saw year-on-year revenue growth in Q2. But what is worth noting is that the three-year volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in its mainstay cigarette business is estimated to be at 5%. This compares to a largely flat three-year volume CAGR in Q1.
Investors aren’t complaining. Shares of ITC touched a new 52-week high of ₹353.20 apiece in Friday’s morning trade on the National Stock Exchange.
Hi! You're reading a premium article
Investors aren’t complaining. Shares of ITC touched a new 52-week high of ₹353.20 apiece in Friday’s morning trade on the National Stock Exchange.
The company has been highlighting since Q1 that stability in taxes, backed by deterrent actions by enforcement agencies is aiding volume growth. Indeed, favourable macro conditions have led to 20%-21% y-o-y growth in cigarette volumes in Q2, according to analysts' estimates.
The vertical’s Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) grew by nearly 24% y-o-y. The three-year Ebit CAGR has risen from about 3% in Q1 to roughly 5% in Q2. However, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities opine that acceleration to high-single-digit CAGR is required for further re-rating of ITC stock. The broking firm has an ‘Add’ rating on the stock with a sum-of-the-parts-based fair value of ₹380 apiece.
With respect to ITC’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment, Q2 Ebit margin at 6.6% was largely flat y-o-y. This comes at a time when the cost environment is inflated. The segment saw growth in biscuits, atta, noodles and discretionary categories. Also, education and stationery products saw robust demand.
The hotels’ business is on a strong footing with average room rates and occupancies above pre-covid levels. Paperboards and agribusiness also saw y-o-y rise in Ebit.
In view of this, many analysts have raised their earnings estimates for FY23/24E. “Strong earnings momentum (18% earnings per share CAGR over FY22-FY24 versus about 5% in the preceding five years) is being driven by a healthy performance from cigarettes in a stable tax environment, strong recovery in hotels business profitability, and continued good performance of FMCG," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report dated 20 October. “Allied with better capital allocation and continued healthy dividend payouts, the path towards high 20’s/early 30’s return on equity is visible," they added.
Investors seem to be capturing the optimism adequately with shares of ITC having risen by as much as 43% in the past one year. The key downside risk is tax hikes much ahead of inflation leading to volume pressure (on cigarettes) as price elasticity is still unfavourable, point out analysts at ICICI Securities.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.