ITC’s strong cigarette volumes in Q2 light up the stock

In view of this, many analysts have raised their earnings estimates for FY23/24E. “Strong earnings momentum (18% earnings per share CAGR over FY22-FY24 versus about 5% in the preceding five years) is being driven by a healthy performance from cigarettes in a stable tax environment, strong recovery in hotels business profitability, and continued good performance of FMCG," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report dated 20 October. “Allied with better capital allocation and continued healthy dividend payouts, the path towards high 20’s/early 30’s return on equity is visible," they added.

