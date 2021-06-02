ITC’s Q4 results fail to fire its shares, but there are some bright spots

MUMBAI: Cigarette-maker ITC Ltd’s March quarter results (Q4FY21) are in line with analysts’ expectations and that’s not exciting enough for investors. Following the results, the stock traded around 2% lower in early deals on Wednesday on the National Stock Exchange.

Even so, certain aspects of the recovery are encouraging to say the least. Take the cigarettes business for instance, ITC’s largest profit contributor. The company has said cigarette volumes recovered to nearly pre-Covid levels towards the close of the financial year 2021. “The much-feared structural damage to smoking habits has not really manifested so far, despite prolonged problems relating to ease of product-access, etc during the lockdowns," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 1 June.

During the March quarter, cigarettes' net revenues increased 7% year-on-year. Cigarette volumes are estimated to have grown 7% year-on-year last quarter. “Whilst the business has not yet entirely matched up to its two-year ago business volumes, we believe a large enough portion of the loss seen in recent quarters has been recouped," point out JM’s analysts. True, a favourable base has helped volume performance last quarter considering that volumes had declined in Q4FY20. Cigarette earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) increased by 7.7%, contributing as much as 85% of total Ebit.

ITC’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business did well in the March quarter, registering a growth of 16% year-on-year on a relatively strong base. Growth in this business was driven by a smart recovery in discretionary/out-of-home categories, which grew by 23% last quarter. On the other hand, staples, convenience foods, health and hygiene products increased by 13%. FMCG Ebit margin has declined about 70 basis points compared to the December quarter, primarily owing to higher raw material costs. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The sequential decline in FMCG margins has come as a disappointment to some analysts.

Further, ITC’s agri business portfolio has done well in the March quarter. Overall, the company reported a 1.3% decline in its net profit to Rs3748 crore. ITC declared a final dividend of Rs5.75 per share taking the total dividend in FY21 to Rs10.75.

To be sure, ITC’s cigarette business is expected to bear the brunt of the lockdowns in the aftermath of the second wave of covid infections. Accordingly, the adverse impact will likely reflect in June quarter results, although the pain is not expected to be as severe as it was last year. Investors can expect recovery to follow when the pandemic impact begins to subside.

Meanwhile, the ITC stock has declined 12% from its 52-week highs seen in February and the outlook isn’t promising. “With profit before tax growth over FY20-23E (7.4% CAGR) likely to remain similar vis-à-vis weaker growth in the preceding five years (6.6% CAGR), valuations of 17.5 times/15 times FY22E/FY23E, although cheap, are fair considering the stated concerns," wrote analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 2 June. CAGR is the compound annual growth rate.

