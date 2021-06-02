ITC’s Q4 results fail to fire its shares, but there are some bright spots

Even so, certain aspects of the recovery are encouraging to say the least. Take the cigarettes business for instance, ITC’s largest profit contributor. The company has said cigarette volumes recovered to nearly pre-Covid levels towards the close of the financial year 2021. “The much-feared structural damage to smoking habits has not really manifested so far, despite prolonged problems relating to ease of product-access, etc during the lockdowns," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 1 June.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}