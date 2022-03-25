It's raining earnings downgrades but these stocks offer some respite

"What began as an earnings sensitivity analysis has now started appearing more like an earnings downgrade expectation, because the values we assumed for the purpose of sensitivity for key variables − Brent crude (US$110), LME Metals Index (5000), US$/INR (78) and interest rates (100 basis points higher) − have begun looking like the more-likely levels that will sustain in FY23," IIFL said in a report on 23 March. One basis point is one hundredeth of a percentage point.