Jack-of-all-trades BSE lags MCX’s commodity focus driven value

A look at the shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and BSE Ltd suggests there is increasing affinity for trading commodities over equities during the pandemic. Shares of MCX have risen 50% so far this year, while the BSE stock is flat.

But the trend in the two stocks has nothing to do with trading patterns in the commodity and equity asset classes. Indeed, average daily turnover in BSE’s equity cash segment rose sharply on a year-on-year basis in the June quarter, while turnover at MCX fell.

The divergent trend in the two stocks is just the continuation of a trend for at least the past two years. BSE's market cap was as high as MCX's two years ago; it's now just a fourth of its rival's value. Of course, the trend has accentuated during the pandemic.

“Amid tough economic conditions, this (MCX) is a free cash flow balance-sheet light business with a 90% dividend payout, even as markets worry about debt defaults. Our bull case is that a monopoly exchange (high-quality business) with structural growth and cyclical tailwinds/resilience could trade at much higher multiples," said analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note on the commodity exchange last month.

While MCX enjoys a near monopoly in the commodity space, BSE’s position in the equity segment is weak. While recent measures have helped ramp up volumes in the equity derivatives segment, it isn’t adding much to the kitty in terms of revenues. In financial year 2019-20, BSE reported a pre-tax profit of Rs76.8 crore, much lower than its investment income of Rs158.7 crore. In contrast rival NSE reported a pre-tax profit of ₹2525 crore, with about 15% of it coming from non-operating income.

MCX’s June quarter results, meanwhile, show that while its revenues fell owing to reduced trading hours during the pandemic, profits rose about 30% thanks to cost cuts and increased investment income.

BSE Ltd’s Q1 slacked despite an increase in daily turnover. Revenues fell about 5.7% year on year (y-o-y) as listing fees were lower. Besides, the share of fees it earned from the special rates group was lower, which hit revenues. Its pre-tax profit fell by about 31% year-on-year.

And while MCX has decent margins even after excluding investment income, in BSE’s case, there are operating losses.

Note that BSE is present in a number of segments such as equities, currency, and commodity trading, it hasn’t been able to establish dominance in any large segment. MCX is milking its dominant position in the commodity space.

While MCX has done better, some of the growth expectations are already reflected in the higher valuations of MCX. While BSE quotes at a price-earnings multiple of 20 times FY21 earnings, MCX shares trade at about 31 times earnings.

