Jack-of-all-trades BSE lags MCX’s commodity focus driven value

While MCX enjoys a near monopoly in the commodity space, BSE’s position in the equity segment is weak. While recent measures have helped ramp up volumes in the equity derivatives segment, it isn’t adding much to the kitty in terms of revenues. In financial year 2019-20, BSE reported a pre-tax profit of Rs76.8 crore, much lower than its investment income of Rs158.7 crore. In contrast rival NSE reported a pre-tax profit of ₹2525 crore, with about 15% of it coming from non-operating income.