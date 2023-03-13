Jawa’s new job: How to make HUL bigger1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 11:09 PM IST
The change in leadership, which is along expected lines, comes at a time demand conditions in the domestic market are subdued.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is all set to pass the reins to Rohit Jawa, who will take over as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 27 June. Jawa will succeed Sanjiv Mehta, who is due to retire after heading the company for a decade.
