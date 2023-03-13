Jawa’s new job: How to make HUL bigger

Leadership changes in FMCG firms are often seen as exciting. Recall that shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd had surged by 22% in a day post the announcement of Sudhir Sitapati’s appointment as MD and CEO in May 2021. However, HUL’s shares have not budged in the past two trading sessions after news of Jawa’s appointment. “GCPL was going through a rough phase and investors hoped the leadership change would improve performance. But that is not the case with HUL, which is already on a strong footing when compared to peers," an analyst said requesting anonymity. As such, the near-term outlook remains dull. “Our industry interactions indicate FMCG market growth in January – February remaining broadly similar to muted trends witnessed in the previous quarter, especially in November – December, which saw a slowdown after a festive-related boost in October," said analysts at Jefferies in a 12 March report. The FMCG industry saw 7-8% value growth in January with volumes declining mid-single digits and rural continuing to lag urban, they added.

