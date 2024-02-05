Markets
Jewellery margin lacks shine, adds to Titan’s valuation discomfort
Summary
- While the company saw 23% year-on-year growth in jewellery revenue, excluding bullion sales, in Q3, margins took a beating
Titan Co. Ltd’s shares are down 2% since it announced its December-quarter (Q3FY24) results on Thursday. A key disappointment in Q3 was the margin performance of its jewellery business.
