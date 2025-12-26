Jindal Steel’s capacity push is in place. Volume growth needs to follow now

Capacity expansion

As far as capacity addition is concerned, since September, Jindal Steel has commissioned 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of new capacity, taking crude steel capacity to 12.6mtpa. Another 3mtpa is scheduled to come on stream by March, lifting the capacity to 15.6mtpa. Utilization remains low at around 40-45%, reflecting the early stage of ramp-up rather than a demand constraint. A timely ramp-up is central to the company’s volume outlook. Jindal Steel reiterated its FY26 sales guidance of 8.5-9mt. With H1FY26 volumes at about 3.8mt, this implies a sharp acceleration in the second half.