The Jindal Steel Ltd stock is up a modest 6% over the past year, meaningfully underperforming the broader markets. The company is in a transition phase where near-term earnings pressure is colliding with a capacity expansion that is yet to fully yield results.
Jindal Steel’s capacity push is in place. Volume growth needs to follow now
SummaryJindal Steel is betting big on its new facilities. If volumes ramp up as planned and costs reset as expected, the steel major's earnings profile could transform by FY28.
