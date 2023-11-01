Markets
Jindal Steel investors’ worries go beyond a disappointing Q2
Summary
- The chief problem areas are further delays in capacity expansion and a rise in capital expenditure (capex) guidance.
Investors in Jindal Steel & Power Ltd stock have more to worry about than just the forgettable September quarter (Q2FY24) results. The chief problem areas are further delays in capacity expansion and a rise in capital expenditure (capex) guidance.
