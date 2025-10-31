Why Jindal Steel has a solid advantage over SAIL despite weak Q2
Summary
Jindal Steel's shares are trading at an enterprise value of 10x its FY26 estimated Ebitda, higher than 7.4x for SAIL, with investors factoring in potential gains from the capacity expansion.
The shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Jindal Steel Ltd (JSL) have gained 21% and 14%, respectively, so far in 2025, aided by lower imports and the imposition of safeguard duty.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story