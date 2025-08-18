Jindal Steel’s capacity expansion holds the key to a re-rating after a modest Q1
Jindal Steel’s June quarter results showed modest growth, but the company’s aggressive capacity expansion, lower input costs, and upcoming project commissioning could drive earnings recovery and a potential stock re-rating in FY26.
Jindal Steel Ltd (formerly Jindal Steel & Power Ltd) reported a 6% year-on-year rise in consolidated Ebitda to ₹3,000 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY26), even as volumes dropped 9%. The figure is adjusted for foreign exchange variation. Ebitda per tonne rose 16% to ₹15,680, aided by a sharp fall in raw material costs.