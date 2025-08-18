The more crucial driver for Jindal is the rollout of its expansion projects. Commissioning of a new blast furnace is expected in August, while a post-monsoon recovery in steel prices should lift earnings in the second half of FY26. In Q1, the company commissioned its first continuous galvanizing line and an oxygen plant, expanding value-added product capacity. In Q2, the 4.6 mtpa blast furnace-II and 3 mtpa basic oxygen furnace-II are slated for commissioning, alongside the Utkal B1 coal block, which will allow 100% captive sourcing of coal.