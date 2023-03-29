Jio eyes new horizons with cheap fiber plan3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:39 PM IST
As of 31 December, Jio’s subscribers in the wired broadband segment stood at 7.65 million, giving it a market share of 24%.
Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) telecom arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, seems to be aiming at market share gains in the wired broadband segment. It has announced a new plan called ‘Broadband Back-up’, which starts at Rs198 per month and is available only to new users. Here, Jio offers unlimited data at 10mbps and unlimited voice calls without bundling any over-the-top platforms. Further, it offers other plans to upgrade speed and entertainment.
