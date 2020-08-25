Jio-Google affordable phone to play spoilsport in Airtel’s tariff hike plan

“We need a ₹300 Arpu in which you will still have lower end at ₹100 a month with decent amount of data," Mittal said at an event on Monday. Airtel’s current Arpu (average revenue per user) stands at ₹157, which means the target is for Arpu to nearly double from current levels. For the amount of data Indians are consuming, an increase in tariffs makes logical sense; but what primarily stands between Airtel and its hopes of higher tariffs is Jio’s strategy to grow the number of data users in the country, as well as grow data consumption among existing users.