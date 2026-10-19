Jio Platforms’ trump card hides in plain sight even as AI and patents may be hazy

Can Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) break the jinx of largely disappointing mega issues such as Hyundai Motor India and the National Stock Exchange of India? Well, for the sake of Reliance Retail’s expected IPO over the next couple of years, it is critical that Jio’s IPO is successful.
Let's first look at the pricing. Jio holds promise when viewed purely as a telecom company. At the upper end of its price band of ₹1,065-1,119 apiece, the size of ₹30,213 crore will make it the biggest public issue in India’s capital market history.