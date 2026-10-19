Jio Platforms’ trump card hides in plain sight even as AI and patents may be hazy

However, mobile penetration in India has saturated, with QoQ subscriber growth for Jio and Airtel moderating to about 1% in Q1. So, Jio can think of increasing prices. Jio’s mobile Arpu in FY26 was ₹203 versus Airtel’s ₹254. Even if Jio decides to tweak some plans, especially the entry-level unlimited data plan, to boost Arpu by about 10%, it will still stay cheaper than Airtel for users.