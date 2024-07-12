Jio Platforms listing: Jefferies expects vertical split, but don’t rule out IPO
Summary
- Reliance Industries Ltd chose a vertical split when listing Jio Financial Services, and while investors may be rooting for a repeat, it’s just as likely that RIL’s promoters will take the IPO route to retain a controlling stake in Jio Platforms.
Ever since Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) was listed in July 2023, investors have been awaiting news on the potential listing of another subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) – its telecom arm Jio Platforms Ltd.