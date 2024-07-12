The Jefferies report, dated 10 July, highlighted that it could be difficult to fill the retail investors’ quota in a public issue as the offering would be huge. Then again, the IPO size of Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC) was ₹21,000 crore and the retail portion was 35% of this, or ₹7,000 crore. This quota was oversubscribed by two times, indicating a potential retail appetite of ₹14,000 crore. This amounts to about 5% of the potential market cap of Jio Platforms, assuming a retail quota of 35%. Considering RIL’s penchant for setting records, it may be able to manage the issue. It could also consider innovative options such as offering partly paid shares or a discount for existing RIL shareholders.