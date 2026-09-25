JK Cement’s timely capacity ramp-ups give it bandwidth to beat FY27 volume goals

The odds seem to be in favour of JK Cement Ltd.
Strong demand in key markets of north and central India amid an underwhelming monsoon season and upcoming state elections in Uttar Pradesh should enable a faster ramp-up of the newly commissioned Panna line-2 unit in Madhya Pradesh.
This should aid market-share gains in central India and drive volumes in the seasonally weak September quarter (Q2FY27). Grey cement volumes rose 18% year-on-year to 5.96 million tonnes (mt) in Q1FY27, buoyed by incremental volumes from central India and capacities commissioned in Bihar. While JK gained market share in central India during Q1, it managed to maintain it in north and south.