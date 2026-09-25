JK Cement’s timely capacity ramp-ups give it bandwidth to beat FY27 volume goals

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read25 Sep 2026, 12:05 PM IST
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JK Cement Ltd is set for growth due to strong demand in northern and central India, with volume gains expected amidst state elections.
Summary
JK Cement’s new Panna line-2 capacity, strong demand in north and central India and a rising green-power share could support FY27 volume growth, though higher capex and fuel costs may keep debt and margins under pressure.

The odds seem to be in favour of JK Cement Ltd.

Strong demand in key markets of north and central India amid an underwhelming monsoon season and upcoming state elections in Uttar Pradesh should enable a faster ramp-up of the newly commissioned Panna line-2 unit in Madhya Pradesh.

This should aid market-share gains in central India and drive volumes in the seasonally weak September quarter (Q2FY27). Grey cement volumes rose 18% year-on-year to 5.96 million tonnes (mt) in Q1FY27, buoyed by incremental volumes from central India and capacities commissioned in Bihar. While JK gained market share in central India during Q1, it managed to maintain it in north and south.

Also Read | Cement makers turn defensive as West Asia shock lifts input costs

Volume push

JK’s strong track record of timely commissioning of capacity has helped it deliver an industry-leading 14% organic domestic grey cement volume CAGR over FY19-26, said Antique Stock Broking in a report dated 23 September. The brokerage anticipates 20% volume growth in FY27 to 25 mt, ahead of the company guidance of 10% to 22.5-23 mt.

JK Cement continues to push the pedal on capacity expansions. Capital expenditure for FY27 is seen at 3,500 crore and for FY28 at 1,200 crore. Currently, it is undertaking a 7 mtpa grey cement capacity expansion project in the north. The FY28 capex can increase as it targets to increase grey cement capacity from 32.3 mtpa to 40 mtpa by FY28-end and reach 50 mtpa by FY30. This could keep debt elevated.

Also Read | Can JK Cement’s strong volume growth offset rising costs?

Cost pressure

To be sure, JK Cement is not immune to the industry-wide cost pressure anticipated in Q2FY27 results. JK’s management expects overall costs to increase by 150/tonne sequentially, primarily due to higher fuel and diesel costs.

It expects fuel cost to peak in Q2, before moderating thereafter. Packaging costs could be lower sequentially in Q2. Akin to peers, JK is also relying on usage of green energy and alternative fuels to mitigate fuel price volatility and save cost. According to Systematix Shares and Stocks (India), JK Cement's industry-leading green power share of 53.5%, with a roadmap to increase this to 75% by FY30, is expected to drive structural cost efficiencies and sustain one of the lowest power & fuel cost structures in the sector.

Also Read | Cement makers face a forgettable first half as prices weaken and costs bite

So far in 2026, the stock is down 7% and trades at 14 times EV/Ebitda based on FY28 estimates, showed Bloomberg data. Besides its core grey cement business, developments in the paint business, which is expected to achieve Ebitda breakeven in FY27, is worth monitoring.

About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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