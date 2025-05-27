JK Cement beats peers on a critical parameter, but watch out for party poopers
SummaryJK Cement's grey cement volumes surged 15% in Q4 FY25, driven by strategic capacity additions. The company anticipates doubling capacity by FY30, with improved cost management leading to a 35% rise in Q4 EBITDA. However, pricing pressures and competition pose challenges in certain segments.
JK Cement Ltd’s timely capacity additions and solid execution are giving it an edge over midcap peers that are battling muted volume growth after the recent wave of industry consolidation.
