JK Cement: Expansions to boost long-term volumes, but near-term risks remain

The JK Cement Ltd stock is on a roll after the company announced completion of its 4.2mtpa grey cement expansions. Mtpa is short for million tonnes per annum. Last week, it commissioned 0.7mtpa grey cement grinding capacity in Gujarat and also commenced commercial dispatches. Continuing its up move, shares of the company hit a fresh 52-week intraday high of Rs1725 on the NSE on Tuesday.

This expansion takes the total grey cement capacity to 14.67mtpa with footprints across the regions of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. “We believe after having completed the major expansion, the outlook for the company in FY22/FY23 is robust as ramping up of these extended capacities will drive volume and revenue growth for the company," said a report by Axis Securities Ltd on 9 October.

JK Cement is mainly a north-focused company and is diversifying into other regions via these expansions. Cement demand in North India has been comparatively less impacted by pandemic. Even then, the north is a crowded market and foraying into other regions will give its volumes a fillip in the long-term, analysts said. Recent channel checks by various brokerages show that cement demand is gradually improving across India. However, a meaningful demand recovery, which can support higher cement prices, is still away.

Meanwhile, there are some near-term risks which should not be ignored. “A continued erosion of profitability from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) unit, contraction in pricing in its key markets and sharp increase in fuel prices could be near-term concerns for the stock’s performance," Binod Modi, analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd told Mint.

JK Cement has an overseas subsidiary which operates a 0.6mtpa white cement plant in Fujairah, UAE. Analysts say, slow offtake in this unit along with its high debt has been a drag on the company’s profitability. As per the management’s June quarter commentary, its UAE operations have an outstanding debt of around ₹400 crore. On a standalone basis, JK Cements’ gross debt stood at ₹2600 crore and net debt at ₹1340 crore in FY20.

Prices of petroleum coke and coal, key inputs for cement makers, have started to increase in the domestic and international markets. Petroleum coke prices have increased from around USD60/tonne in the June quarter to around USD97/tonne currently, analysts said. In a post June quarter earnings conference call, the management said they don’t see any major savings from power and fuel cost going ahead. Rising fuel costs are a problem for all cement companies, but some could face steeper margin erosion than others due to faster exhaustion of low-cost inventory, analysts said.

