JK Cement: Expansions to boost long-term volumes, but near-term risks remain

Prices of petroleum coke and coal, key inputs for cement makers, have started to increase in the domestic and international markets. Petroleum coke prices have increased from around USD60/tonne in the June quarter to around USD97/tonne currently, analysts said. In a post June quarter earnings conference call, the management said they don’t see any major savings from power and fuel cost going ahead. Rising fuel costs are a problem for all cement companies, but some could face steeper margin erosion than others due to faster exhaustion of low-cost inventory, analysts said.