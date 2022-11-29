JK Cement gets capex cheer, but the sector has a pricing problem

That apart, a concrete update on its paint business is still awaited. In March this year, the company announced its foray into the paint business. The management expects to have definitive plans on the paint business by the end of CY22. In the post Q2 earnings call, the management had said that no capital expenditure has been undertaken for the paint business yet. Given the rising competitive intensity and high entry barrier in the paint sector, a large capex commitment could be a dampener for the JK Cement stock.