JK Cement hits fresh 52-week high as investors cheer new capacity expansion

"After expanding its capacity in North by 4.2mtpa, which is still being ramped up, JKCE has announced another lucrative 4mtpa expansion in Central. These expansions bring three significant advantages to the company: (i) they strengthen its market share in North and Central, the most attractive regions in the country; (ii) they reduce the share of South in the volume mix to just ~12%; and (iii) they lower costs as ~90% of the grey cement capacity post expansion would be fuel-efficient," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 9 February.