JK Cement: Market share gain is a positive but upside in the stock limited

Akin to peers, the company got a tight grip on other expenses. Its operating cost per tonne was down 4.4% y-o-y in the June quarter, better than analysts’ expectations. Q1FY21 witnessed sharp decline in fixed costs because of a reduction in consultancy charges and administration, travel, and branding expenses, the management said. Variable costs, though, are expected to go up because of an increase in petroleum coke (pet coke) and diesel prices. The price of pet coke has risen to $95/tonne now from $60/tonne in May this year, the management said.