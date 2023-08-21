JK Cement investors may need to tone down high expectations2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 09:46 PM IST
The management is confident of seeing 15-20% volume growth in FY24 even as Q2 is likely to see some moderation in demand due to seasonality.
Shares of JK Cement Ltd have fallen by nearly 5% since it announced its June quarter results (Q1FY24). This is even though it clocked an impressive 25% year-on-year volume growth aided by ramp-up of capacity at its Panna and Hamirpur units. What is more, the management is confident of seeing 15-20% volume growth in FY24 even as Q2 is likely to see some moderation in demand due to seasonality.
