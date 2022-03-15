JK Cement’s investors have limited respite

The JK Cement management attempted to alleviate these concerns, in a call with the analysts on Friday after market hours, by saying that the maximum investment in the paint segment would be ₹600 crore over the next five years, including any operating loss in the initial years. Further, no additional debt would be raised at the paint subsidiary level, it said. JK Cement would focus on selling paints in its core markets of the northern and central regions of the country through its established white cement dealer network.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}