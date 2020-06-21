Shares of JK Cement Ltd soared close to 11% on Friday, a day when the Nifty 50 index gained 1.5%. Analysts attribute this to the company’s solid March quarter results and a relatively better outlook despite the covid-19 outbreak.

Firstly, the company’s March quarter Ebitda of ₹346 crore was much better than the ₹290 crore that a Bloomberg poll of analysts had estimated. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Analysts from Edelweiss Securities Ltd point out, “For Q4FY20, JK Cement turned in an all-time high Ebitda."

View Full Image Graphic: Satish Kumar/Mint

True, volumes were lower during the quarter. Blended volumes declined by 7% year-on-year, owing to the covid-19-induced lockdown. Volumes of grey cement and white cement (including putty) declined by 6.6% and 13%, year-on-year, respectively. However, lower costs and better realisations saved the day for JK Cement at the profitability level. Reversal of dealer incentives to the tune of ₹20-25 crore also helped profitability last quarter.

The upshot: JK Cement’s pre-tax and exceptional item earnings expanded by 22% over the same period last year to ₹258 crore. Going ahead, the company’s efforts to reduce fixed costs would augur well.

“We expect the company to benefit from the efficiency (lower coal and power consumption) of the new plants (3.5mt commissioned and 0.7mt to be commissioned in Q3FY21)," wrote analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 18 June. The capacity expansion is expected to help the company gain market share and, of course, boost volumes. In the interim though, the lockdown in the initial parts of this quarter would obviously weigh on performance. Investors will watch for signs of visible recovery from the second half of this fiscal.

Meanwhile, the stock’s sharp run up also makes valuations pricey to that extent. After Friday’s jump, the stock is just about 8% away from its 52-week trading high seen on 25 February on the NSE.

Before Friday’s jump, the stock traded at 8.6 times FY22 EV/Ebitda whereas the average for peers stood at 10.9 times, according to Edelweiss estimates. EV is enterprise value. With the 11% jump in the stock, the gap has now narrowed a bit.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via