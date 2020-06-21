JK Cement’s stock soars on good foundation in the fourth quarter

“We expect the company to benefit from the efficiency (lower coal and power consumption) of the new plants (3.5mt commissioned and 0.7mt to be commissioned in Q3FY21)," wrote analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 18 June. The capacity expansion is expected to help the company gain market share and, of course, boost volumes. In the interim though, the lockdown in the initial parts of this quarter would obviously weigh on performance. Investors will watch for signs of visible recovery from the second half of this fiscal.