JK Cement cut volume growth guidance, but a timely expansion makes up for it
Summary
- That said, the stock trades at a rich valuation, even factoring in positives such as robust expansion, execution and cost efficiency efforts.
JK Cement Ltd has lowered its FY25 volume growth guidance for grey cement from 10% to 6-7%. It expects industry volume to grow 3-4%. The cut comes after a muted September quarter (Q2FY25) in which demand was hurt by an intense monsoon and prolonged kiln shutdown in south India.