JK Cement cut volume growth guidance, but a timely expansion makes up for it

Secondly, elevated costs hurt margin in Q2FY25, which led to a cut in FY25 and FY26 Ebitda estimates by some brokerages. But a comforting factor is that JK Cement’s brownfield expansion in central India, which will add 6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of capacity, is on schedule. It is expected to start operating by the Q3 or Q4 of FY26. This will increase its total grey cement capacity from 24.34 mtpa at present to 30 mtpa by FY26, thus providing volume growth visibility. Remember, JK Cement aims for 50 mtpa of capacity by FY30.